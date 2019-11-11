Vietnam War veterans remember the harsh realities of war on Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - An annual celebration took place inside the Moore Community Center today.

"And protectors of our freedoms, our veterans with the care and respect they so richly and rightly deserve. Every day we must take the opportunity to keep alive the memories, sacrifices, and accomplishments of our nation's veterans," Tony McGrew, the VFW Post 8706 Commander said to the audience.

To never forget the servicemen and women who fought so hard for our freedoms.

"They never gave up on us and we can never give up on them," Kathy Griffith with the Moore Veterans Council said.

Every branch of the military was honored by the Moore high school choir at the Moore Community Center.

Political leaders were also in attendance.

“We have opportunities to discuss, debate, disagree. The reason we get the chance to be able to live free have our own functioning economy is because of the millions of veterans who have served our country,” U.S. Senator James Lankford said.

For some, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the harsh realities of war, including silver star medal recipient Ed McCombs who was shot four times serving in the army during the Vietnam War.

“It seemed like after that tour everything went to hell. And now that`s about normal I think for most of us who were in Vietnam. We had a terrible struggle and we still struggle,” Ed McCombs, a Moore resident said.

“There`s a lot of bad memories that you really want to bring back to just kind of to get over. It gives you closure,” Vietnam War Veteran Philip Moore said.

A day to say thank you to the millions of Americans who have served or are active duty today when thank you isn’t enough.

“This is the group of people that didn`t just talk about freedom`s important. They actually went and protected freedom and continue to stand guard and protect freedom today,” Lankford said.

A day to celebrate veterans, their spouses and children and to remember those serving in the military to this day.

“It`s an honor to have served with them and it`s an honor to stand with them too,” Veteran Bill Davis said.