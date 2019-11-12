× Councilwoman Hamon to host Ward 6 MAPS 4 forum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon is hosting a public Ward 6 MAPS 4 forum on Nov. 17 for Oklahoma City residents to learn more about the program and ask questions.

“This is a great chance to get more information on MAPS 4 before the vote on Dec. 10,” said Councilwoman Hamon. “Everyone is invited to meet with staff and other people involved with the projects to ask questions and hear about issues that matter in Ward 6.”

The forum is from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 in the Friends of the Library Room at the Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library.

Councilwoman Hamon will make opening remarks, and then attendees can visit with representatives from 10 of the 16 MAPS 4 projects at one of five tables in the room:

The proposed MAPS 4 program would raise a projected $978 million over eight years, debt-free, funded by a temporary penny sales tax. It requires approval from Oklahoma City voters in the Dec. 10 election.

The MAPS 4 temporary 1-cent sales tax would keep Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged. It would take effect April 1 when the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax expires.