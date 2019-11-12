Couple arrested after leading Pottawatomie County authorities on wild chase

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - Two people are in custody after leading police on a wild chase that started with a missing license plate.
Shawn McClintock and Kaleena Thrasher were arrested where the chase ended near the Shawnee Reservoir.
It began when a McLoud police officer went to pull the silver Chevy Cruze over for missing a license plate.
"From that point the suspect took off," said McLoud Police Chief Wes Elliott.
The two people led more than a dozen cars on a chase across the county, reaching speeds above 100 mph.
"Pitched out what appeared to be a shotgun," Chief Elliott said. The gun was quickly picked up by deputies.
Finally, the two people got stuck at a dead end.
McClintock took off into the wooded area while Thrasher stayed behind.
Deputies led a team of authorities through the wooded area following McClintock's trail. Finally, they spotted him crouched in the brush.
Police said Thrasher was already wanted out of Oklahoma County for a stolen vehicle charge.
But deputies also found some things they believe could tie one or both people to more crimes.
"We've got a lot of gear inside the vehicle, trying to connect to recent burglaries. So, we`re in the process of checking that right now," said Sheriff Mike Booth.