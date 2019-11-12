Couple recalls sweet memories after Oklahoma wedding venue destroyed in fire

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma couple is devastated after hearing that the place they said “I do” in, burned to the ground over the weekend.

On Sunday, at around 4:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at the Red River Ranch in Burneyville.

When crews arrived, they found the 50-year-old wedding venue engulfed in flames.

For Cody and Randi Bryars, the loss is hard – they got married at the venue back in 2004.

“So, when we thought about getting married, it seemed like a pretty obvious place for us,” said Cody.

But their memories of the venue date back to childhood.

“We both kind of grew up there. My grandparents, they stayed at the cabins, so we’d go out to the dances and stuff at the Ranch House,” Cody said.

“We got it before it went all big and now, now it’s all gone,” Randi said.

Rabecca Rhone was planning to get married at the venue in May, and now has to find a new location.

“My heart just sunk,” said Rhone. “We went and we saw it and as soon as we saw it, we fell in love with it. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Fire officials say the fire likely started at an electrical breaker panel in the kitchen.

Click here for more.