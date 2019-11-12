Court docs: Guests complained of noises from room where suspected homicide of Mannford police chief occurred

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANNFORD, Okla. - (KFOR) Court Documents reveal new details about the homicide investigation surrounding the death of Mannford police Chief Lucky Miller.

The suspect in the case, Michael Nealey, had a bond hearing Tuesday before a judge in Escambia County, Fla.

Nealey, a Mannford police officer, traveled to Florida with Miller. Nealey is accused of killing Miller in their Hilton hotel room in Pensacola, Fla. They traveled to Florida for a law enforcement conference.

Court documents indicate a man in a neighboring room heard a man’s voice coming from the hotel room yelling “Stop it, Mike.” The commotion was so loud that a couple in another room went to the front desk to request a room change.

Deputies also interviewed a maintenance man who said he went to check on a noise complaint, knocking on the door several times, but no one answered. Once the maintenance man made it into the room, he told deputies Nealey was on top of Miller, who was laying on the floor.

Deputies reported Miller had no pulse when they arrived. He was found with his face beaten and a swollen right eye, but no other apparent injuries to his body.

Nealey reportedly had injuries to his face from being pulled off Miller and hitting his face on the floor. A deputy noticed Nealey’s right hand was swollen and red.

Jail records indicate Miller is being held on a $1.5 million bond. He has not yet entered a plea in the case and is expected back in court in December.