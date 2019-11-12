Developers get approval for plan to build on golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KNWA) - The three-year fight over development of a now defunct Edmond golf course continues.

Ironically, it was almost one year ago to the day after Coffee Creek homeowners stood in front of the Edmond City Council pleading that officials vote down a rezoning and Planned Urban Development Plan that would have turned the old golf course into retail shops, apartments and single family homes.

Tuesday, a new plan for the neighborhood was on the table, and the fight still rages on.

"I've been through this for three years. Basically, this is retaliation for not approving the PUD," said Coffee Creek resident Clay Booth.

Edmond residents spoke out in another packed council chamber as the fight over the development of the now defunct Coffee Creek golf course at Coffee Creek Road and North Kelly Avenue continues.

"I call it an invasion, but for the sake of harmony, we'll leave it at infill," said Coffee Creek resident Ed Moore.

In October 2018, developers said if the first PUD was voted down they would just build all single-family houses on the old golf course. The property was already zoned for that.

After passing an Edmond city planning meeting on Tuesday, developers asked for City Council approval to change the street plan for the new housing plan for what that say is safety.

"I don’t know how we would not want better access for emergency vehicles," said David Box, attorney for developer, Double Eagle LLC.

Coffee Creek residents say street changes would put more residents in the neighborhood and would actually be more dangerous.

"That area today is a safety issue. This would magnify that considerably," said Darrell Coffman, Coffee Creek resident.

"That’s a lot of people in a very small space, and that’s going to be difficult for emergency vehicles," said Tonya Coffman of the Coffee Creek Home Owners Assoc.

Some residents say the new plan puts hundreds of houses on lots one-third the size of some existing lots.

"These developers are simply gambling and putting it over on the citizens. Don’t let it happen," said David Price, Coffee Creek resident.

Ultimately, the Edmond City Council voted 3-2 to approve the preliminary housing plan.

"We can move forward and make plans for real development," Box said.

Even though there is legal action pending, Council members say it's time for Coffee Creek residents and developers to sit down and work it out.

"Everybody is upset, and if I lived there, I wouldn't be happy either, but the fact of the matter is a golf course was sold and the developer would like to develop his property," said Nick Massey, Edmond City Council, Ward 4.

"The answers is for you all to find an agreement on how to work it out and make it happen. Take this nightmare for the last three years and end it please," said Dan O'Neil, Edmond mayor.