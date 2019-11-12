“Every child deserves to have a loving family,” Organization needing foster parents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization is needing foster parents to provide a safe home for children of all ages.

Sunbeam Family Services, a social service agency, works with families in Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Logan, McClain and Oklahoma counties to provide a safe home for children through foster care services.

“Every child deserves to have a loving family; to live in a home that provides stability and opportunities for growth,” said Midge Woodard, director of Foster Care at Sunbeam. “Foster parents are everyday people from all walks of life who provide a safe, nurturing home. With your love and encouragement, you can change the course of a child’s life. By opening your home and heart, you may be a child’s first experience with an adult who lovingly cares for their needs.”

The program supports children from birth to 17-years-old, and also works to certify families interested in providing care to siblings groups of two or more.

Sunbeam offers counseling services and priority placement in its early learning centers.

The non-profit’s foster care staff are available 24/7, which means foster parents can call at any time for assistance. Foster families are also supported through monthly in-home visits and trainings.

Sunbeam foster parents must be at least 21-years-old and can be single or married.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent, or to support Sunbeam Foster Families, click here or contact Simyra Cooper at 405-609-8931 or scooper@sunbeamfamilyservices.org.