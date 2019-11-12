Fire crews: Mop left on top of heater to blame for small fire at Penn Square Mall

Posted 3:00 pm, November 12, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters rushed to a busy mall in Oklahoma City after a shopper reported smelling smoke in the building.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to Penn Square Mall to check out the reports.

Investigators learned that a fire began in a small maintenance closet where a mop was left on top of a small heater. Fortunately, the fire was out by the time fire crews arrived on the scene.

Officials say this should serve as a reminder to others to place heaters three feet from anything that can burn, and to plug heaters directly into a wall socket and not an extension cord.

If possible, Oklahomans should purchase a heater with overheat protection and an automatic shut off.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.