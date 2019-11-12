Fire crews: Mop left on top of heater to blame for small fire at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters rushed to a busy mall in Oklahoma City after a shopper reported smelling smoke in the building.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to Penn Square Mall to check out the reports.

Investigators learned that a fire began in a small maintenance closet where a mop was left on top of a small heater. Fortunately, the fire was out by the time fire crews arrived on the scene.

Officials say this should serve as a reminder to others to place heaters three feet from anything that can burn, and to plug heaters directly into a wall socket and not an extension cord.

If possible, Oklahomans should purchase a heater with overheat protection and an automatic shut off.