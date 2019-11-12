Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot to death inside vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside of a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to an apartment complex near NW 19th and Meridian in reference to a welfare check call.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim inside the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oklahoma City police say she has not yet been identified due to pending notification for next of kin.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.