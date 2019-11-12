× Lawton PD: Person of interest in custody following fatal Oct. 6 shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Lawton Police Department say they have one person of interest in custody following a shooting on October 6 that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of NW Cache Road around 2:30 a.m. in response to a shooting.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital, but later from their injuries.

It is unknown at this time what caused the shooting to occur.

“This is a horrific incident, but the department is continuing to investigate.”

No other information has been released at this time.

The Lawton Police Department is asking if anyone saw what occurred at the location of the shooting, to contact them with information you may have.