Teen sees color thanks to special glasses

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — A Mansfield teen was recently given the surprise of a lifetime, the gift of color.

Thanks to a pair of glasses, Mansfield High School student Codi Chick is seeing the changing colors of the leaves for the very first time. A couple of years ago, Chick went to the eye doctor and that’s when he found out he had a type of color blindness called Deutan.

“I can see some colors like blue. Blue is really vivid but more primary colors like red, green, yellow, orange, they kind of all mix together it’s more of a brownish color,” Chick said. Chick says it didn’t bother him until recently.

“As I got older it kind of dawned on me that I’m missing out on a lot of colors in life,” Chick said.

A conversation about Christmas lights with his girlfriend and her mother prompted action.

“They contacted us and his mom and they did some research and we did some research and we just decided to all come together and to gift him with those,” Jennifer Brunson, Codi’s stepmom said.

The EnChroma glasses Chick was surprised with can only be used outdoors. They have a special filter that provides more contrast between wavelengths of light helping the wearer to see differences between colors.

“Seeing all the colors on the leaves it was really special,” Chick said.

He says it’s the best gift he has ever received.

“I knew he’d be excited and I knew he’d be very appreciative but I never expected that reaction,” Brunson said. Now Chick is looking forward to seeing the world again through new lenses.

“For a long time I thought my roof was brown at my house and when I put my glasses on it was actually green. That was kind of funny,” Chick said. The EnChroma glasses can run anywhere between $200-600 depending on a person’s prescription. Chick’s family is planning to buy him a second pair he can wear indoors.