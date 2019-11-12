OKCPS student left in frigid temperatures waiting for school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids were left out in the cold in 19-degree temperature, waiting for a bus that never came.

The Oklahoma City Public School District admitted it was their fault, giving a bizarre reason that these metro parents say isn't enough.

Seventh grader Chase Stoddard should have been getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon, but he never made it to class at F.D. Moon.

“I was waiting for it to come this morning,” said Chase.

Chase waited or nearly an hour in frigid temperatures, both his parents already at work.

His mom, Jennifer Bolin, immediately started reaching out to the school district about why this happened.

“I started making phone calls. I didn`t get in contact with anybody from the school until it was probably noon,” Bolin said.

It wasn't the response she was looking for. The situation went from bad to worse.

“Ended up being, 'Well, this isn`t my problem, and maybe you should take your child to school.' That was the direct contact from the Transportation Office,” Bolin said.

News 4 reached out to the Oklahoma City Public School District. A spokesperson told us there was someone in the transportation office Tuesday who wasn’t supposed to be answering phones. The school does admit that person said insensitive things.

"OKCPS is committed to providing safe, reliable transportation for our students each and every day. We deeply apologize for this family's experience, and district leaders have taken steps to ensure that appropriate members of our Transportation team will be available to address any questions or concerns in the future,” a spokesperson said in a statement to News 4.

But it's too little, too late for these metro moms who say what happened Tuesday morning was unacceptable all around.

“That is my child. When he is in school or in the school district`s care, it is your job to take care of him. I left that in your hands, and you are just completely disrespectful to me, and that is just not okay,” Bolin said.

The director of transportation asked News 4 to share Jennifer’s phone number so they could personally apologize.