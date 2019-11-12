Oklahoma City firefighter sets world record for bench press

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City firefighter who spends his days protecting local residents is now a world record holder.

Cpl. Chad Ake, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, has spent years working competing in powerlifting. Throughout his time competing in the sport, he has been pretty successful.

Officials say Ake has earned medals in the following competitions:

2016 U.S. Police and Fire Championship

2017 World Police and Fire Games

2018 U.S. Police and Fire Nationals

2018 Mr. Olympia Expo

2019 United States Powerlifting Association Nationals.

After winning gold in the bench press during the 2019 United States Powerlifting Association Nationals, Ake qualified for the International Powerlifting League World Championship in Leipzig, Germany.

During the championship, Ake bench pressed 391 pounds and set the new world record for his 165-pound weight class.