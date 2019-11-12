× Oklahoma City police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in the metro early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Oklahoma City police received an armed robbery call with shots fired at a 7-Eleven near Czech Hall Road and Reno.

When officers arrived, they found one male dead at the scene.

Captain Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department tells News 4 they received another 911 call that led officers to believe the suspect was located at a home near SW 29th and Sara Road.

Officers responded to the home where they found the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect opened fire on the officers with a handgun and officers returned fire, hitting the suspect and killing him.

The suspect and officers involved have not yet been identified, and no one was injured during the incident.

The officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.