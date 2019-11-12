Oklahoma family devastated after losing home, pets in fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKI) – An Oklahoma family is picking up the pieces after losing their home and six pets in a fire this week.

“I was asleep and I ended up getting woken up by my husband saying that the house was on fire,” said Alyssa Gray.

Gray’s home caught fire at around 4 a.m. Monday in east Muskogee.

According to FOX 23, Gray and six other people, including her 2-year-old son, made it out safely. However, they lost six pets in the fire.

The family lost all of their belongings and Gray has a baby due in January.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help, but the family says they are just thankful to have each other.

Fire officials are still investigating what started the blaze.

Click here to read more.