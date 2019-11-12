Oklahoma K9 officer to retire after many doggy decades of service

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Boomer, a K9 officer in the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, is retiring after a long, faithful career of sniffing out illegal narcotics.

Boomer spent 56 dog years – which amounts to nine human years – on the job, according to Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials.

Boomer started his park service in 2001 after completing narcotics and detection training.

“He has been instrumental in helping detect illegal drugs in his home park, the local community, and on special assignment to other National Park Service units,” the Chickasaw National Recreation Area states.

In the course of his career, Boom amassed certifications from the State of Oklahoma, the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association and the American Police Canine Association, as well as other associations and agencies.

He enjoyed performing demonstrations for local schools and community groups, as well as working with colleagues from surrounding law enforcement agencies, according to his handlers.

The job took Boomer to some faraway places so he could lend his talents to other agencies. Those places include Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Jewel Cave National Park, Wind Cave National Park, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Washita Battlefield National Historic Site, and the Black Hills, Boise and Challis National Forests.

Boomer also assisted the U.S. Postal Service when needed.

Boomer will pass his job on to K9 officer Rex before starting his well-earned retirement.

“He will remain in the Sulphur area, where he plans to spend more time with his family, receive as many belly rubs as he can guilt them into providing, chase squirrels and continue to be a very good boy,” said Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials.