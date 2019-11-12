Oklahoma man convicted of online extortion

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to extorting a woman by threatening to post nude photographs of her online.

27-year-old Ivan David Arroyo III pleaded guilty on Friday to interstate communication with intent to extort.

In March of 2018, Arroyo sent messages from three Instagram accounts with nude photographs of the victim. In the messages, he told the victim to send more suggestive photographs of herself or he would post the nudes publicly. The woman refused, the U.S. district attorney’s office says.

“Disturbingly, sextortion is becoming increasingly more frequent,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Sexual predators extort, manipulate and taunt their victims online hoping the supposed anonymity of the internet will help conceal their identity and their sick crimes. But thanks to brave victims who come forward and the excellent work of law enforcement officials, we are able to follow the digital footprint of these sextortionists and hold them accountable.”

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 10, 2020.