× Oklahoma sheriff chosen to participate in prestigious Homeland Security program

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sheriff has been chosen to participate in a prestigious program by the Department of Homeland Security.

This week, the National Sheriffs’ Association announced that Canadian County Sheriff Chris West was chosen by the Jewish Institute for the National Security of America to participate in a trip to Israel.

“We are excited for Sheriff West for this great honor. He will bring great insight to the program and he will represent NSA proudly,” said NSA Executive Director and CEO Jonathan Thompson.

JINSA’s Homeland Security Program forges a ‘best practices’ exchange between U.S. law enforcement and expert Israeli counterterrorism practitioners. Officials say the program brings groups of active senior American law enforcement officers to Israel to study methods and observe techniques used in preventing and responding to terrorism.

“It’s extremely humbling to have been selected to represent the National Sheriff’s Association for JINSA’s Homeland Security Program in Israel. I look forward to the experience and being able to share what I learn with the NSA and other law enforcement executives, ” said Sheriff West.