Oklahoma teen makes the Top 20 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teen has made it into the top 20 on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

Last month, 16-year-old Gracee Shriver, of Owasso, auditioned for the show by singing “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.

Kelly Clarkson was the first coach to turn around for Shriver, followed shortly by Gwen Stefani.

At the end of her performance, Shriver picked Clarkson as her coach.

However, Shriver was later stolen by coach Blake Shelton and now represents Team Blake.

She performed ‘American Honey’ by Lady Antebellum on Monday night’s episode.

Shriver says she found her love for country music when she started writing her own songs as a first-grader.

At just 9 years old, she started taking singing and guitar lessons, playing a gig on Friday nights at Trails End BBQ in Owasso, where she still performs today.

‘The Voice’ airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m.