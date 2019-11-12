× Oklahoma woman dies from injuries weeks after Okmulgee County crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Okmulgee County are still investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along northbound U.S. 75, near 241st St. South in Okmulgee County.

Investigators say 54-year-old Diana McCombs was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on U.S. 75 and attempted to make a left turn. However, her vehicle was hit by a 2014 Chevy Silverado that was heading northbound on U.S. 75.

McCombs was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Officials with the OHP say McCombs died from her injuries on Nov. 10 at the hospital.

At this point, authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.