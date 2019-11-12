Outgoing twin sisters live in foster care and say they can’t wait to find an adoptive mom and dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - We had double the fun with identical twins Karlee and Kaysee. These 13-year-old sisters are outgoing, sweet and sometimes silly too. We went to Hey Day in Norman to try out the laser maze.

“My name is Kaysee and I'm Karlee."

Karlee and Kaysee have a lot of fun together. On this day the girls challenged each other in the laser maze.

It was their first time at Hey Day, and they had a blast winning candy and playing in the arcade too.

"What was your favorite thing that you played?" Lett asked.

"Those guns and getting tickets,” Kaysee said.

"And laser maze,” Karlee said.

And their favorite things to do at home?

"LEGOS and Scooby-Doo."

Like many twins, they finish each other's sentences and say the same things at the same time.

"I'm going to be a veterinarian,” Kaysee said.

"That's what I want to be too!" Karlee said.

These siblings have been in foster care for almost a year, and they've thought a lot about being adopted.

Kaysee brought a note she's written to her future mom.

"I like ice cream. It is sweet and so are you,” Kaysee said.

Kaysee also describes her sister.

"She likes Scooby-Doo and she can't wait to be adopted. Neither can I because I want a mom, a dad, and a fat cat,” Kaysee said. "A baby. A little tiny baby."

"And she also wants a guinea pig and a tortoise. A tortoise. A tortoise,” Karlee said about her sister Kaysee.

These young ladies are full of laughter and love for each other.

"We want to be adopted together because we love each other," Kaysee said.

Karlee and Kaysee are like the more than 2,000 sibling sets in DHS custody right now.

Having each other is their only constant.

They so desperately want to get back to the way things were with a permanent family.

"I can't wait to get adopted,” Kaysee said.

And to find a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online here.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.