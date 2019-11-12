Police name a suspect in the fatal Popeyes stabbing in Maryland

MARYLAND (CNN) — Police in Maryland have released the name of a man wanted on murder charges for the fatal stabbing of a customer outside a Popeyes restaurant last week

The suspect was identified Tuesday as 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a news release. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating McClain, who is considered armed and dangerous.

There is a warrant out for McClain’s arrest. He faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and reckless endangerment in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis on November 4 at the Popeyes in Oxon Hill, police said.

McClain was first identified by an officer who viewed the security footage from the restaurant and recognized him from interactions he had had with McClain on the street, said Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed several people were waiting in a line set aside for ordering Popeyes popular new chicken sandwich when Davis entered the store and cut in front of several customers.

McClain confronted Davis about his conduct, and 15 seconds later the two went outside the restaurant, where McClain stabbed Davis, police said.

Police last week released a photo of McClain and a woman who was with him when he fled. The woman was interviewed and is considered a witness. She doesn’t face charges, police said.