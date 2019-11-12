Santa to make grand arrival at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Santa is stopping by two popular shopping spots in Oklahoma City this weekend ahead of the holiday season.

Mr. Claus himself will make his grand arrival at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Families are invited to meet Santa during the free event, which will also feature games, activities, and crafts. The outdoor retailers will transform into a Christmas wonderland until Dec. 24.

Santa will make his grand entrance at 5 p.m. at Cabela’s, 1200 W Memorial Road, and Bass Pro Shops, 200 Bass Pro Drive, on Saturday.

Photos with Santa will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families can get one photo for free.