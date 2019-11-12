Sooners Slip a Spot in College Football Playoff Rankings

Oklahoma dropped one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

OU is now 10th after beating Iowa State 42-41 last Saturday in Norman.

No team in the top 25 stayed where they were ranked last week.

The top four teams in the rankings on December 8th will make the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Here are the complete rankings:

 

RK
TEAM
 REC
TREND
1
LSULSU
 9-0
1
2
Ohio StateOhio State
 9-0
1
3
ClemsonClemson
 10-0
2
4
GeorgiaGeorgia
 8-1
2
5
AlabamaAlabama
 8-1
2
6
OregonOregon
 8-1
1
7
UtahUtah
 8-1
1
8
MinnesotaMinnesota
 9-0
9
9
Penn StatePenn State
 8-1
5
10
OklahomaOklahoma
 8-1
1
11
FloridaFlorida
 8-2
1
12
AuburnAuburn
 7-2
1
13
BaylorBaylor
 9-0
1
14
WisconsinWisconsin
 7-2
1
15
MichiganMichigan
 7-2
1
16
Notre DameNotre Dame
 7-2
1
17
CincinnatiCincinnati
 8-1
3
18
MemphisMemphis
 8-1
3
19
TexasTexas
 6-3
NR
20
IowaIowa
 6-3
2
21
Boise StateBoise State
 8-1
1
22
Oklahoma StateOklahoma State
 6-3
1
23
NavyNavy
 7-1
1
24
Kansas StateKansas State
 6-3
8
25
Appalachian StateAppalachian State
 8-1
NR

