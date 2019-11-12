Oklahoma Election Results

Spring Creek development plan passes Edmond Council

Posted 10:24 pm, November 12, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It looks like the building at Spring Creek will finally get back underway.

For years the site of a former farm home east of Bryant on 15th Street has been the source of contention between area residents and developers..

On Tuesday, the Edmond City council voted unanimously to rezone the 3.4-acre property from single family dwelling to restricted commercial.

Developers say the will simply expand the Spring Creek Shopping Center that currently stands to the west of the property.  They say they will look at “high quality tenants” to fill the spaces.

Kent Ward of SC Plaza East says no 24-hour businesses will be allowed, and plans have been made for roads around the site to deal with traffic concerns.

 

