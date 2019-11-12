Stillwater police investigating after gun accidentally discharged in Walmart

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Police are investigating after a gun accidentally discharged inside a Stillwater Walmart.

On Monday afternoon, the Stillwater Police Department was notified about a gunshot that had been fired inside the Walmart at 4545 W. 6th Ave. earlier in the day.

Police said officers who responded learned a .32 caliber pistol carried by a customer in a shoulder holster had accidentally discharged while in the holster.

According to police, the gun and holster were being worn under a jacket and it was speculated that a strap on the holster caught on the trigger of the weapon and caused it to fire while it was in the holster.

At the time of the discharge, police said the customer was standing near the jewelry counter, but the bullet was later found lying quite a distance away in the Men’s Department.

The owner of the gun was asked to leave the store with the weapon and he was already gone when police arrived.

Walmart policy does not permit customers to carry firearms into the store.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.