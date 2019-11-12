Stillwater police looking for vandalism suspects

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater police are looking for three people accused of vandalizing a business last month and earlier this week.

On Oct. 27, the MPower building near E 6th Ave and Expo Circle was vandalized.

According to Stillwater police, two suspects arrived at the business in an early 2000’s black Honda CRV with bright after-market headlights with a white or blue hue.

The driver appeared to be a white male in his late teens or early 20s with light-colored, shoulder-length hair.

Police say on Sunday, the business was vandalized again, however, three people were involved.

One of the suspects appeared to be a white male in his early 20s with his hair pulled back into a ponytail and wearing glasses with a dark frame.

If you have any information, call Officer Hummel at the Stilllwater Police Department at (405) 372-4171.

