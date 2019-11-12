× Tecumseh PD: 1 student killed, 1 critically injured in Tuesday crash

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tecumseh Police Department says one high school student was killed and another critically injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash.

First responders were called to the area of S. Rangeline & S Broadway on a single-vehicle crash.

Both the teens inside were Tecumseh High school students.

One of the juveniles was deceased upon arrival and the other juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No names will be released.

“Please keep the families, students and faculty in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. #tecumsehstrong“

No other information has been released at this time.