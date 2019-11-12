Terrifying clue found moments before Del City murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Del City police just released photos of people they would like to speak with in connection to a Sunday night shooting that left one teenager dead.

“I heard a lot of shots like someone had just emptied a clip,” witness Timothy Weaver said.

Timothy Weaver’s weekend was winding down when he says he heard a noise he will never forget.

“It had to be 20 to 30 shots,” Weaver said.

Just a few feet away from his home, there was a shootout between two cars in the 1600 block of Breckenridge Drive, Sunday night.

Donyea Robinson, 18, lost his life in the crossfire.

“It appears that the victim was in his vehicle, parked, when another car drove by shooting,” Maj. Bradley Rule from the Del City Police Department said.

The teen took a gunshot wound to the head, so a woman who was also in the car at the time rushed him to the hospital.

But doctors were unable to save him.

More than 48 hours later, his killer is still out there.

Del City Police are now hoping they found a clue. Tuesday afternoon, they released pictures of Robinson’s last gas station run just minutes before the shooting.

Three people detectives now want to speak with were also seen at the same S’mart gas station.

"We don't know if they are friends,” Major Rule said. “We don't know if they are adversaries. At this point, we just don't know."

If you have any information, you are asked to call Del City Police at (405) 677-2443.