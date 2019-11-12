× Thunder Blown Out at Indiana

The Oklahoma City Thunder was not competitive for the first time this season on Tuesday night, getting blown out by Indiana, 111-85.

The Thunder shot just 36 percent from the field, and the Pacers took command in the third quarter, shooting 71 percent that period to built the lead to 26.

It eventually reached 31 points in the fourth quarter and the final margin of 26 was easily the largest loss of the season for OKC, whose previous worst loss was just 12 points.

Four Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Danilo Gallinari’s 14 points.

Deonte Burton came off the bench and had 13 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 and Steven Adams 10.

The Pacers shot 49 percent from the field and were led by T.J. Warren’s 23 points.

Former Thunder player Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 16 rebounds, while another former Thunder player, Doug McDermott scored 9 points.

The Pacers outrebounded OKC 49-40.

The Thunder dropped to 4-7 on the season and are 0-4 on the road.

Tuesday night’s game marks the start of a stretch where OKC will play five of seven games on the road.

They return home Friday night to host Philadelphia at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.