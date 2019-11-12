Tulsa police searching for man accused of choking three separate victims

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who is accused of choking three girlfriends in a matter of months.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department are looking for 37-year-old Shannon Scott, who is wanted for domestic strangulation among other warrants.

Investigators say that Scott pistol-whipped and choked his girlfriend on Aug. 17.

Just one month later, Scott reportedly attempted to strangle another girlfriend of his and committed first-degree burglary, authorities allege.

Then on Oct. 29, officials say Scott strangled a third girlfriend. During this incident, authorities say the victim suffered petechiae in both eyes, around her face and even on her scalp.

Police say Scott also assaulted her while he was holding her 1-year-old child in a car seat, causing the baby to fall out of the car seat onto the ground.

Shannon Scott is described as a black man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 175 pounds. He also may go by the nickname “True.”

If you have any information on Scott’s whereabouts, call the Tulsa Police Department.