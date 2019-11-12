Two teens arrested after allegedly setting off explosive device outside Oklahoma school

OOLOGAH, Okla. (KJRH) – Two Oklahoma students are in custody after police say they attempted to set off an explosive device outside of a local school.

Officials with the Oologah Police Department told KJRH that two teenagers attempted to set off an explosive device outside of Oologah Public Schools on Friday.

Investigators allege the teens were testing the device and had plans to set off explosions inside the school, targeting items like computers. However, authorities stress they do not believe the teens were intending to harm other students.

The students were taken into custody.