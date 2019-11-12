Victim, suspect identified in fatal armed robbery, officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in the metro early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Oklahoma City police received an armed robbery call with shots fired at a 7-Eleven near Czech Hall Road and Reno.

“It’s scary," said nearby resident McKenzie Cutter. "Me and my daughter go there and she’s only four and sometimes we’ll have a late-night snack."

When officers arrived, they found one male dead at the scene.

People who frequent the store, like McKenzie Cutter, were heartbroken to learn the deceased was long-time overnight clerk Ross Garrett.

“He was either there really early in the morning cleaning the parking lot too or he was there really late at night,” said Cutter. “He was very welcoming, not a judgy person, always had a smile or a straight face."

Captain Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department tells News 4 they received another 911 call that led officers to believe the suspect, Justin Anderson, was located at a home near SW 29th and Sara Road.

Officers responded to the home where they found Anderson.

Authorities say Anderson opened fire on the officers with a handgun and officers returned fire, hitting and killing Anderson.

"You can't ever get used to anybody, whether they're the bad guy or not, getting shot and killed in your neighborhood. It could be a little concerning," said Yukon resident Randell Manley

No officers were injured during the incident.

The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.