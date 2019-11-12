× Yukon fire officials investigating cause of house fire

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating what caused a fire to spark at a home in Yukon Tuesday morning.

At around midnight, firefighters were called to a house fire near NW 10th and Cornwell Drive.

The homeowner called the incident in as an odor investigation, but an officer drove by the home and saw smoke coming from the roof.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Officials say the fire was contained to the attic, and crews worked to put out any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.