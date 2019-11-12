Weather Closings and Delays

Yukon fire officials investigating cause of house fire

Posted 7:09 am, November 12, 2019, by

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating what caused a fire to spark at a home in Yukon Tuesday morning.

At around midnight, firefighters were called to a house fire near NW 10th and Cornwell Drive.

The homeowner called the incident in as an odor investigation, but an officer drove by the home and saw smoke coming from the roof.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Officials say the fire was contained to the attic, and crews worked to put out any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.