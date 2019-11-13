Happening Now: Impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill

19-year-old arrested in connection to Lawton homicide

Posted 8:52 am, November 13, 2019, by

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say that a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in Lawton.

Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 6, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of N.W. Cache Rd.

When investigators arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  Sadly, the victim died from their injuries.

A month after the crime, authorities say 19-year-old Jamar Jackson was arrested in connection to the homicide investigation.

At this point, no charges have been filed in the case.

Jamar Jackson

