Air Force veteran out thousands of dollars; blames himself for trusting others

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Willie Boyd has lived at the Midwest Pointe apartments for six years and says he has always paid on time. He says money started going missing when he became immobile and began depending on a friend.

The first of every month, Air Force veteran Willie Boyd makes sure $600 of his fixed income goes to pay rent.

After suffering a stroke, which limited his ability to get around, Willie says the former apartment complex manager stepped in to help, offering to get money out of an ATM at a nearby 7-Eleven to make sure his rent was paid on time. “I trusted her. She would come back with no receipt. I would check to see if the money was taken out,” said Boyd.

Bank statements show the money was taken out. But Boyd says it turns out the cash wasn't going towards rent. The new apartment manager now saying he owes thousands in late fees and back pay.

“The manager came and put a note on my door, said I had five days to pay $2,240. He said I was behind on rent,” Boyd said.

Concerned, his family began asking to see his payment history. It shows only half of the 600 dollars in rent money was going to the apartment complex. Willie believes the rest went right into the pocket of the former manager.

“It hurt me, hurt me to my heart. I thought she was my friend. We talked every day, we talked,” Boyd said.

“This is an elderly man. He is kind-hearted he will give his last to anybody,” said his daughter-in-law, Rogeena Johnson-Hames.

News 4 tried tracking down the former manager, but our calls were never answered.

The Boyd family is now left struggling, trying to figure out what their next steps are so Boyd can continue living independently.

“I blame myself because I gave her my card. You don't give nobody your money card, and I know that, but I trusted that lady,” Boyd said.

“There have been times he just sits there in his chair and I know he is hurting and I can't do anything about it,” said Johnson-Hames.

We contacted the apartment complex, and they say they are willing to work with Willie so that he's not evicted. The Boyd family tells us they plan to press charges against the former manager.