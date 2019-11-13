× Big Second Half Run Leads Sooners to Win Over Oregon State

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team went on a 24-5 run in the second half to take command and then held on late to beat Oregon State 77-69 on Tuesday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

OU hit 11 of 22 from three-point range and it sparked a run that gave the Sooners a 66-46 lead.

Kristian Doolittle led OU with 19 points and 16 rebounds, leading four players in double figures.

Austin Reaves had 17 points and made five 3-pointers.

Jamal Bieniemy added 13 points and Brady Manek had 10.

Oklahoma led 33-32 at halftime after a first half in which the lead changed hands several times.

The Sooners improve to 3-0 on the season and 5-0 all-time vs. Oregon State.

OU returns home to host William & Mary next Monday at 6:00 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.