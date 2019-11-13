× Charles H. “Bud” Mathis, co-founder of Mathis Brothers Furniture, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Charles H. “Bud” Mathis, co-founder and younger brother of the original Mathis Brothers Funiture duo, died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 86.

Bud Mathis was born in October 1933 to Homer and Ima Mathis. He was the youngest of the Mathis boys that included Wayne, Ray, and Don.

Bud served in the US Army from 1953-1955.

In 1960, the Mathis brothers, Don and Bud began to build their business, Mathis Brothers Furniture.

Bud was only 33 years old when he “retired” from the furniture business in 1966.

He kept the original Western Ave. location sold his share of the original Mathis Bros. furniture store to his brother and moved to Phoenix.

“All I did was wear out fishing rigs and raise my three daughters (Sherrie, Debbie, and Anita) for 10 years,” Bud once said.

Bud moved back to Oklahoma in 1976 to return to the furniture business.

In 1993, he moved to Tulsa in order to help open the Tulsa Mathis Brothers Furniture Store.

In 2011, he retired & moved to Buckeye, AZ where he remained until 2016 when he returned home to the Sooner state.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, June and his brother, Don Mathis.

Today there are four Mathis Brothers Furniture locations with locations in Oklahoma and California.

