Citizens have chance to weigh in on plans for Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The public will now have a chance to weigh in on plans for the Oklahoma County Jail.

The battle over the jail is currently drenched in controversy after the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says it plans to leave the facility early next year.

Last month, Oklahoma County Sheriff PD Taylor sent a letter to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust that said on Jan. 1, he intends to turn over full operation of the jail to it.

“Take over the jail. Do it. Take the responsibility and the liability no later than January 1st,” Taylor said.

The demand comes less than six months after the Oklahoma County Commissioners formed the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. Since then, Taylor said the trust hasn’t provided enough of a plan for current employees to feel safe, and doesn’t feel confident he can continue to run the jail safely.

District 2 County Commissioner Brian Maughan said he sympathizes with the loss of employees, but felt blindsided by the sheriff’s message.

“I’m not even certain that it’s constitutional, that he can just decide he’s going to abruptly abandon his responsibilities at the jail until the Jail Trust invokes the right to take over the jail,” Maughan said.

The trust has just started going through applications for a jail administrator, and Maughan said he doesn’t want the trust to take over operations until they’ve ironed out the proper procedures and staffing requirements.

At this point, there are still a lot of questions about how operations of the jail will look moving forward.

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting says the public will have the opportunity to address the board. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in the BOE meeting room in the Oklahoma County Office Building, located at 320 Robert S. Kerr in Oklahoma City.