Crash involving pickup truck, two semis along I-40 in Canadian County leaves one dead

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is dead after a crash involving two semis along I-40 in Canadian County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m. on I-40 westbound near Morgan Road.

According to a trooper’s report, two semis and a Dodge pickup truck were traveling westbound on I-40 in the outside lane. The inside lane of the interstate was closed due to construction, so the two semis were slowing down.

However, that’s when the driver of the pickup truck struck one of the semis in the rear, causing that semi to strike the second semi in the rear.

32-year-old Adam Reed, the driver of the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the semis were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.