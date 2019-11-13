Driver connected to deadly crash in Oklahoma City facing charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver connected to a horrific crash in northwest Oklahoma City is now facing charges for the accident.

On Nov. 1, emergency crews rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident near N.W. 63rd St. and May Ave.

Witnesses told News 4 the driver of a dark blue Dodge Charger was going south on May when he ran a red light, hitting a silver car. The impact knocked the silver car down the street for more than a block.

“My light had turned green and his light was obviously red,” Kaitlyn Newell said.

The driver of the silver car died on the scene, while a passenger in that car died at the hospital.

In all, four cars were involved including an Oklahoma State Employment Security Commission van.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials say 22-year-old Marvin Ellis Reed was arrested on two complaints of second-degree murder and two complaints of causing an accident resulting in death without a valid driver's license. Now, we're learning more about what led up to the deadly crash. According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators say Reed "disregarded the red traffic light in excess of 80 MPH" as he continued south on May. "The actions of [Marvin Ellis Reed] were inherently dangerous based on the time of day and the amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area. [Ellis Reed] ran a red light at two times the speed limit and collided with a vehicle causing the death of two people," the affidavit states. Authorities say after the crash, it was determined that Ellis Reed had a suspended Oklahoma driver's license and the 2015 Charger he was driving was stolen. According to court documents obtained by News 4, Ellis Reed is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of causing an accident while driving without a valid license, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while privilege suspended, and reckless driving.