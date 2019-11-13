Driver connected to deadly crash in Oklahoma City facing charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver connected to a horrific crash in northwest Oklahoma City is now facing charges for the accident.
On Nov. 1, emergency crews rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident near N.W. 63rd St. and May Ave.
Witnesses told News 4 the driver of a dark blue Dodge Charger was going south on May when he ran a red light, hitting a silver car. The impact knocked the silver car down the street for more than a block.
“My light had turned green and his light was obviously red,” Kaitlyn Newell said.
The driver of the silver car died on the scene, while a passenger in that car died at the hospital.
In all, four cars were involved including an Oklahoma State Employment Security Commission van.
Officials say 22-year-old Marvin Ellis Reed was arrested on two complaints of second-degree murder and two complaints of causing an accident resulting in death without a valid driver's license.
Now, we're learning more about what led up to the deadly crash.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators say Reed "disregarded the red traffic light in excess of 80 MPH" as he continued south on May.
"The actions of [Marvin Ellis Reed] were inherently dangerous based on the time of day and the amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area. [Ellis Reed] ran a red light at two times the speed limit and collided with a vehicle causing the death of two people," the affidavit states.
Authorities say after the crash, it was determined that Ellis Reed had a suspended Oklahoma driver's license and the 2015 Charger he was driving was stolen.