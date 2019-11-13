El Reno family devastated after dog shot by police

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) - An El Reno woman is left begging for answers after her dog was shot and killed in her own front yard.
“Ducky doesn’t deserve this, at all.” “It should have been handled differently,” said A.Z. and Andrea Zuniga, who live across the street.
Ducky was a 5-year-old rottweiler that had been a member of her owner’s family since she was just a puppy. That is, until tragedy struck on Tuesday afternoon.
“He said, ‘Yes, we shot your dog.' And 'I said why did you do that?’” said Lexi White, Ducky’s owner.
White said an El Reno police officer shot and killed her dog for charging at him.
Police released bodycam footage showing the moments after Ducky was shot.
“It was laying here, I’m walking from the neighbor’s house, all of a sudden, teeth-baring, charged at me,” the officer said on the footage.
Neighbors ran outside after hearing Ducky yelping in pain.
“We said, ‘Don’t shoot.'” He turned around and yelled at us and said, ‘She charged me.’ And I said, ‘No. She’s a good dog.’” A.Z. said.
El Reno city ordinance does say dogs have to be confined on the premises, either with a fence, chain, or leash for example. White admits Ducky does get out of the backyard but said her dog wouldn’t hurt anyone.
“She’s the sweetest dog. She would never do that unless you were being aggressive to her,” White said.
Her family left devastated and wondering what happened to cause someone to report Ducky.
“She was very attached to me. It’s just like losing a child,” White said.
El Reno Police sent News 4 a statement in response to the incident—
"On 11/12/2019 at approximately 1408hrs, the El Reno Police Department received a complaint of an unrestrained aggressive dog charging persons walking in the street near 815 SW 24th Street. The dog was described as a large dark brown Rottweiler. As a result of the ACO being assigned to an unrelated call and the nature of the complaint necessitating an immediate response, patrol personnel were also dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, the responding police officer observed the dog to be unrestrained in the front yard of 815 SW 24th Street. Not knowing to which home the dog belonged the officer attempted to make contact with residents in the area. The officer made contact with a resident at 813 SW 24th Street and learned the dog belonged to the resident at 815 SW 24th Street. The officer attempted to make contact with the resident at 815 SW 24th Street where the dog was in the yard. The dog responded by standing up, taking an aggressive posture, growling, snarling, and bearing its teeth. The officer stopped his advance and drew a baton. In response, the dog aggressively charged the officer. The officer dropped the baton and drew his sidearm. The officer fired one round and struck the dog in the neck. The dog retreated back into the yard. A short time later the ACO arrived and it was discovered the dog had succumbed to the gunshot wound and was deceased.
The involved officer was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an Internal Investigation. The case remains open and under investigation at this time."