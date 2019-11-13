El Reno family devastated after dog shot by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) - An El Reno woman is left begging for answers after her dog was shot and killed in her own front yard.

“Ducky doesn’t deserve this, at all.” “It should have been handled differently,” said A.Z. and Andrea Zuniga, who live across the street.

Ducky was a 5-year-old rottweiler that had been a member of her owner’s family since she was just a puppy. That is, until tragedy struck on Tuesday afternoon.

“He said, ‘Yes, we shot your dog.' And 'I said why did you do that?’” said Lexi White, Ducky’s owner.

White said an El Reno police officer shot and killed her dog for charging at him.

Police released bodycam footage showing the moments after Ducky was shot.

“It was laying here, I’m walking from the neighbor’s house, all of a sudden, teeth-baring, charged at me,” the officer said on the footage.

Neighbors ran outside after hearing Ducky yelping in pain.

“We said, ‘Don’t shoot.'” He turned around and yelled at us and said, ‘She charged me.’ And I said, ‘No. She’s a good dog.’” A.Z. said.

El Reno city ordinance does say dogs have to be confined on the premises, either with a fence, chain, or leash for example. White admits Ducky does get out of the backyard but said her dog wouldn’t hurt anyone.

“She’s the sweetest dog. She would never do that unless you were being aggressive to her,” White said.

Her family left devastated and wondering what happened to cause someone to report Ducky.

“She was very attached to me. It’s just like losing a child,” White said.

El Reno Police sent News 4 a statement in response to the incident—