Family of man who died in custody awarded $10.2 million settlement

TULSA, Okla. (AP/KOKI) – Officials have agreed to settle a lawsuit over the death of a 37-year-old man, who died in 2011 after lying naked in a Tulsa County jail cell for five days with a broken neck.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor obstruction complaint but died before formal charges were filed.

Documents filed in federal court in Tulsa last week say the estate of Elliott Williams and Tulsa County have 20 days to file the agreement.

According to KOKI, the family of Elliott Williams was awarded $10.2 million in compensatory damages and former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz will pay $250,000 in punitive damages from his own pocket.

The settlement would end the county’s appeal of a civil rights lawsuit.

