Formerly homeless Deer Creek man helping others find success

DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – Shaun Pryor knows what it’s like to be down on your luck – and the importance of helping those who are.

Now he’s making it his mission to help others in the same situation he once was.

It all started when he asked friends if they’d like to help with a program called “Gents in Jackets” at his son’s school, Frontier Elementary in Edmond.

In the program, teachers and community members educate kids on etiquette.

Many of Pryor’s friends and fellow firefighters at the Langston Fire Department were excited to volunteer with the program but wanted to donate professional clothing too large for the kids.

That’s when he found out the Oklahoma City Jesus House accepts gently used dress clothes for men and women looking to re-enter the workforce after overcoming issues like addiction and homelessness.

So he started accepting clothes for them as well as his son’s school program and donations have been pouring in from across the country.

If you’d like to donate new or gently used professional wear for children or adults, donations are being accepted at Ritz Safety – located at 4355 W Reno in Oklahoma City.