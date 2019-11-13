Hundreds line up at Native American casting call for star-studded movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A casting call was held today in Oklahoma City for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorcese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

"That's kind of what caught my eye. I was like, 'oh my goodness,'" Danya Pigeon said.

"I want to see Scorcese. I want to meet him. I think he'd be cool," Curtis Tonemah said.

People lined up well before the casting call started, and it eventually wrapped around the back of the building.

Producers are looking for Native American actors to fill speaking roles and background extras.

Many people say the casting call gives them a chance to highlight their culture.

"It feels really good to see everybody here, to see all of the Native Americans here and just representing what we do, representing our tribes and the people and everything," Lodie Williams said.

"I'm excited for it just to be here in Oklahoma, where the historical aspects of all the indigenous people here, the issues here... that's amazing to have this place right here be a spotlight for America to look at," Michael James Kaseca said.

The film industry is also growing the state's economy. A rebate program gives production companies the incentive to film in Oklahoma.

"We've been breaking records. We had more film activity this summer than we've ever had this year. Kind of breaking another record by hosting 34 film and TV productions in the state by the end of the calendar year," Tava Maloy Sofsky, director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, said.

Productions like these also bring a sense of unity.

"Wow, this is amazing. We could have our own tribe here," Kaseca said.

Filming is expected to start in 2020.

If you missed today's casting call, there will be another one on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Tulsa at the DoubleTree by Hilton Warren Place.