KFOR Children’s Programming Changes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- There will be changes to the on-air Children’s Programming Schedule:

Saturday, November 23, Due to NBC Soccer, The Champion Within, will be seen on KFOR at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 30, Due to NBC Soccer, The Champion Within, will be seen on KFOR at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 7, Due to NBC Golf, Vets Saving Pets, will not be seen on KFOR at 7:30 a.m. and, The Champion Within, will be seen at that time.

Saturday, December 14, Due to NBC Soccer, The Champion Within will be seen on KFOR at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 21, Due to NBC Soccer, The Campion Within, will be seen on KFOR at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 28, Due to NBC Soccer, The Campion Within, will be seen at 7:30 a.m.