LifeShare WinterFest, snow tubing return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Nov. 29

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following a one-year hiatus, one of Oklahoma City’s biggest holiday traditions is returning to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Friday, Nov. 29.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was unable to host LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing in 2018 due to a complete field renovation.

The event will be open on weekends only Nov. 29-Dec. 8, then open daily Dec. 21-Jan. 4, with the exception of Christmas Day.

The opening of this holiday happening will coincide with the annual Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival, held on the Mickey Mantle Plaza of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

In order to celebrate the opening day of LifeShare WinterFest and the Tree Lighting Festival, Nov. 29 tickets will cost $10 and will be valid for unlimited rides from 2-8 p.m.

During the rest of the season, tickets are $14. Group tickets are available for $11 if purchased in advance.

Click here to purchase tickets and find times to tube.

Private rentals are also currently available, call (405) 218-2115 to set up a reservation.