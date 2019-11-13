Norman residents approve sales tax for public transit system

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR/Norman Transcript) – Voters in Norman headed to the polls and approved a sales tax to cover the city’s public transit system.

Earlier this year, the University of Oklahoma transferred operations of the CART bus system to the City of Norman. City leaders quickly approved a contract with EMBARK to

“Great cities provide quality public transit options for their residents. While this change was unexpected, we were successful in maintaining service throughout the transition,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark. “I look forward to working with my Council colleagues and Norman residents on improving the current service and creating a public transit system that better serves our community’s needs going forward.”

The new transit system is funded by an annual $2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration and $1.1 million from the city’s general fund. However, the funding was still more than $2 million short.

City leaders say that’s why they needed the one-eighth percent sales tax, which is expected to generate about $2.5 million.

According to the Norman Transcript, about 9,500 Norman residents turned out to vote on a one-eighth percent sales tax to support public transit.

In all, about 70 percent of the voters approved the proposition, while the other 30 percent voted against the sales tax.