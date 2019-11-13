Officials: Inbound traffic lanes will be narrowed to Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning a trip for the holidays, airport officials warn that an ongoing construction project could cause an issue for some travelers.

Since October, officials at Will Rogers World Airport have been dealing with a major construction project, which has caused some traffic delays.

“We’re going to see some backups, we’re going to have some detours,” said Will Rogers World Airport spokesperson Karen Carney.

Beginning on Nov. 14, the inbound traffic lanes at the airport will be narrowed, which will cause traffic to the terminal building and parking areas to slow.

A construction flagger will be in place to alert drivers to the narrowed lanes in the work zone, which is expected to last from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The additional closure is necessary to install a drainage structure under the roadway.

Officials say this construction project is in addition to the southbound lanes that are currently closed.

Drivers should expect delays as the Terminal Drive reconstruction project continues. Lane closures will continue through March 2020.

The $4.5 million project is scheduled to be completed by May 2020.