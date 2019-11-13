× OKCFD announces public safety message after woman, children jump from apartment window during fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is warning the public of a dangerous move you can make during a fire.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to an apartment fire near Wilshire and Rockwell.

Fire officials say heavy fire and smoke conditions were seen coming from the second floor and breezeway of the building when crews arrived.

15 people were able to safely get out, but a mother and two children were forced to evacuate from a second-story window by dropping the children to a bystander below and the mother then dropping from the window to the ground.

Before crews arrived, fire officials say bystanders thought they were trying to help by throwing bricks through the upstairs windows in an attempt to improve fire conditions. However, this can make the situation much worse, the fire department says.

“Breaking windows or opening doors allows a crucial ingredient that a fire needs to enter the structure: Oxygen! It can also generate a flow of air that will spread the blaze.

Firefighters strategically open doors and windows and even cut holes in roofs at very specific times to control the fire. Although people really want to help, the best thing to do is stay away from the building and call 911. Firefighters will coordinate the opening of the structure at the right locations and at the right times.”